How to get dual citizenship in another country

For one reason or another, Americans occasionally find themselves asking what steps are needed to become a citizen of another country. According to the American Bar Association, immigration lawyers in the U.S. are fielding a larger than usual number of questions about getting a second passport or obtaining permanent residency abroad.

America being the cultural melting pot it is, there are many countries its citizens can look to for inspiration.

How do I get citizenship in another country?

The first step you should take is to contact the embassy or consulate of the country you’re eyeing to see if they offer dual citizenship.

As an example, Ireland and Italy have fairly easy benchmarks a person needs to meet to become a dual citizen.

How do I get Irish citizenship?

Anyone with a grandparent who was born in Ireland is eligible for Irish citizenship. There are certain other conditions where the Irish authorities will grant citizenship as well, but ancestry is the most direct path.

However, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the processing time for these claims can take between 9 and 30 months as the Irish government conducts a thorough background check on the applicant.

After obtaining an Irish passport, you’ll have access to more than 150 other countries that don’t require a visa. Irish citizens can also go into European Union countries (and the United Kingdom) with only an ID card.

In the EU and Ireland, you’ll be eligible for residency and can work freely.

There are some fees associated with getting an Irish passport, starting at 75 Euros.

How do I get Italian citizenship?