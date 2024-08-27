Hundreds of Whitman County ballots lost while in the mail

Hundreds of Whitman County vote-by-mail ballots were recently lost by the U.S. Postal Service, according to the county’s auditor.
Sandy Jamison, the Whitman County auditor, announced in a news release Tuesday it was brought to her attention that several Whitman County constituents never received ballots for the Nov. 5 general election.
Jamison estimates 250 ballots, primarily voters with P.O. boxes in the town of Garfield, went missing after being processed by the postal service.
The news release verified that all Whitman County ballots were sent out Oct. 16. The main Spokane postal office received and marked the ballots “successfully scanned,” but the problem lies after that step in the process.
Jamison is unaware where the ballots may have ended up, and said investigators are looking into it.
The news release said the highest level of Washington State’s U.S. Postal Service administration were made aware of the incident. Postal service personnel are working to retrace the distribution route of the ballots in hopes to reveal their location.
Jamison is investigating the missing ballots. Her goal is to ensure every Whitman County registered voter receives a ballot and has the opportunities to participate in the election.
Constituents who haven’t received a ballot need to call the auditor’s office at (509) 397-5284 to be reissued another, Jamison said. Voters can also print out a replacement ballot by signing into VoteWA.gov.
