Importance of trust between co-parents is paramount

Q. I don’t trust my child’s father. He says one thing and does another, all the time. I get to the point where I think maybe, just maybe, I can trust him and then he pulls something that makes me furious.

Most recently I found out he is taping when we exchange the kids to use against me at some point, but last week he was telling our co-parenting coach how much he appreciated my honesty. It’s maddening. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Good co-parenting is based on trust. Actually, just about every ongoing relationship is rooted in trust. If you can’t trust someone, you don’t want to continue the relationship.

But when it comes to the custody of your child, you have a court order saying you must share your children’s time and negotiate any changes in good faith. You can’t tell anyone about the shenanigans because that’s badmouthing, and you are chastised for being on the defensive because that’s holding a grudge.

Meanwhile your kids are getting older by the second and watching how you both interact with the other person, who they love as much as they love you. And you ask yourself, how can that be? I’m honest, he isn’t. I put the kids first, he doesn’t.

If you are constantly at odds, odds are your co-parent feels exactly as you do. And most kids love both parents. They don’t want to figure out who is right and who is wrong. However, if you put them in that position, they may not love either of you less, but they may start to gravitate to the parent they can trust. Trust eventually becomes an issue for everyone.