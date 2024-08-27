In a tale, when death arrives as a dog, it must be spooky season

There is perhaps no better time to discuss the folklore of dogs as harbingers of death than the weekend before Halloween.

It was a high school English teacher, Mrs. Rutha Mims, who gave me an appreciation of folklore. A natural curiosity about the sea and animals both led me to begin reading and collecting books on the subject over the last 50 years. Our tales today take us to the Atlantic countries of Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

There are some commonalities among folklore when it comes to people seeing scary things. Often, it’s when finished working, drinking or both that survivors of the visions report what they saw. Soon others come forward and say, “Yeah, I saw it, too, even before that guy did.”

Extreme conformation seems to always tag along, such as the alleged size of Bigfoot. Along those same lines the creatures are often dirty and unkempt. Next comes color. Yep, creepy greens or yellows signify death as does black or dark brown or whatever color scares the person and the people who listen to their tale.

Oh, and smell, too. Most often scary things smell unlike anything as bad that people have smelled before. And they make otherworldly, foreshadowing noises.

Consider than, Cu Sith, a hound of Scottish folklore. In Irish folklore it is called Cu Sidhe and the Welsh call it Cwn Annwn. Please don’t ask how to pronounce these names.

Let’s check the boxes. Size? Huge, with paws making prints the size of a man’s hands. One sighting says it is the size of a small cow.

Color? Black at first, but then what we would call zombie green today. Oh, and it seemed to glow.