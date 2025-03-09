Irma Tacke

Irma Mary Uhlorn Tacke was born on July 4, 1931, in Ferdinand, to Aloysius and Scholastica Duman Uhlorn. She cherished celebrating her birthday with the local Independence Day festivities. Irma grew up as one of 14 children and graduated from Ferdinand High School in 1949. She worked at her cousin’s grocery store in Ferdinand, where she met Don Tacke. They married on Feb. 4, 1953, and began farming in the Greencreek area.

Together, Irma and Don raised eight children and were active community members. Irma’s life was filled with love for music, particularly Dixieland festivals, and she was known for her culinary skills, especially her quick apple pies. She actively contributed to her community, organizing blood drives for the American Red Cross and volunteering with various organizations, including the Religious Education program, St. Mary’s Hospital Guild, Idaho County Fair, Catholic Daughters, Lazarus Committee and Nobody Dies Alone. Her legacy of love, music and community service will be cherished by all who knew her.

Irma was a devoted member of the Catholic Church and St. Anthony Parish. She was the parish choir director for many years. She and Don spent many days visiting friends and neighbors who could no longer get out. In their later years, they moved to a condominium in Cottonwood and then to Spokane to be closer to family. After Don’s passing in 2021, Irma moved to Boise due to her deteriorating health, where she lived in a professional care facility where more family members watched over her until she passed on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.