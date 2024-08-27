Israel hits Beirut; world awaits response against Iran

Israeli warplanes bombed Beirut and traded hostilities with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon as the country’s forces kept up their campaign against the Iran-backed militant group.

Nine people died in the center of the Lebanese capital after an Israeli strike on a medical site affiliated with Hezbollah, according to local authorities. The Israel Defense Forces said it killed 15 Hezbollah militants in an overnight airstrike on a building used by the group in the town of Bint Jbeil, and ordered civilians in some areas to leave immediately.

The Lebanese army said an Israeli strike against one of its posts in the south of the country killed a soldier. Israel said Wednesday eight of its troops were killed in battles against Hezbollah, its first casualties since starting a ground incursion earlier this week.

The Israeli government has yet to retaliate for Iran’s barrage of missiles on Tuesday evening, which caused little damage and few casualties. World powers are concerned that, should it strike key Iranian assets, the Islamic Republic will lash out and escalate the conflict, dragging in more countries and potentially disrupting global energy shipments.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel should hold off from targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, something Tehran has long warned would provoke an aggressive response.

“The answer is no,” he said to a question about whether the U.S. would support such an attack by Israel. “They have a right to respond, but they have to respond proportionally.”

Israel has carried out a series of devastating attacks in Lebanon since last month that almost wiped out the leadership of Hezbollah, Iran’s main proxy militia, considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and other countries. Iran said its salvo against Israel was because of those assaults and the assassination of a senior Hamas official in Tehran in July, which the Islamic Republic blamed on Israel.

Israel sent troops into southern Lebanon on Monday in a bid to uproot Hezbollah militants along the border. Hundreds of Lebanese civilians have died in Israeli air strikes in the past two weeks and a million people have fled their homes in the south and some other parts of the country, Lebanon’s government says.

The European Union announced it’s increasing humanitarian aid for Lebanon by 30 million euros ($33 million) to more than 100 million euros a year.