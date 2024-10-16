Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon

QANA, Lebanon — Israeli airstrikes pounded areas across Lebanon, killing at least 27 people over the past 24 hours, officials said Wednesday, including more than a dozen in a southern town where Israeli bombardments in previous conflicts are seared into local memory.

Elsewhere in the south, a city’s mayor was among the dead in a strike that Lebanese officials said targeted a meeting to coordinate relief efforts.

The Israeli military said they were targeting a Hezbollah commander in the strikes late Tuesday on the southern town of Qana, where 15 people were killed. Associated Press photos and video of the scene showed several flattened buildings and others with their top floors collapsed. Rescue workers carried away the remains of dead people and used a bulldozer to remove rubble, as they searched for more victims.

Israel said the target was Jalal Mustafa Hariri, a Hezbollah commander in charge of the Qana area.

In 1996, Israeli artillery shelling on a United Nations compound housing hundreds of displaced people in Qana killed at least 100 civilians and wounded scores more people, including four U.N. peacekeepers. During the 2006 war, an Israeli strike on a residential building killed nearly three dozen people, a third of them children. Israel said at the time that it struck a Hezbollah rocket launcher behind the building.

“Qana always gets its share,” Mayor Mohammed Krasht told the AP, referring to the town’s grim history.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, meanwhile accused Israel of “intentionally targeting” a municipal council meeting to discuss relief efforts in Nabatiyeh, where six people were killed.

“What solution can be hoped for in light of this reality?” he asked in a statement.

Strikes continued across Lebanon, including in the eastern Bekaa Valley and Nabatiyeh, in southern Lebanon, where the Israeli military said it targeted Hezbollah command centers and weapons facilities that had been embedded in civilian areas. Lebanon’s crisis response unit recorded 138 airstrikes and shellings Wednesday.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah launched more than 90 projectiles toward Israel on Wednesday. Four civilians were wounded in the strikes, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service.

Israel says it blew up a Hezbollah tunnel

A widely circulated video showed the Israeli army detonating massive explosives on a hill in Mhaibeb, a town about three kilometers (two miles) from the border with Israel. The Israeli military said they targeted a Hezbollah tunnel beneath the village. The mayor of the neighboring village Mays el Jabal, Abdelmoe’m Shucair, told the AP that families had already left the village.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington the US was aware of the footage and that “obviously, we do not want to see entire villages destroyed.” He called on Israel to go after Hezbollah targets in a way that “protects civilian infrastructure and protects civilians.”

Israel also resumed its barrage on Beirut’s southern suburbs after a six-day pause, hitting what it said was an arms warehouse under an apartment building, without providing evidence. The military warned residents to evacuate before the strike, and there were no reports of casualties.

During an assessment of the situation in Israel’s north on Wednesday, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel was gleaning intelligence from their capture of Hezbollah militants that was significantly weakening Hezbollah’s ability to launch attacks. “We will conduct negotiations under fire, I said that on the first day, I said it in Gaza, I said it here - this is our tool,” he told soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

Israel resumes strikes on Beirut