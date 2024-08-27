Our beloved mother, Jeanette Irene Norton, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, with family by her side. She was born, along with her twin sister, Jean, in Silver Creek, Minn., on Oct. 23, 1938, to Arnold Weiss and Hazel (Brown) Weiss. Big brother, Sonny, was 2 years old at that time.

Jeanette graduated from Pine River High School in Minnesota in 1957 and married Paul Hart in 1958. Soon came two boys, Bret in 1959 and Kevin in 1960. Daughter Brenda arrived in 1965. They moved to Lewiston in 1968 where their last child, Dianna, was born in 1969. Paul and Jeanette later divorced. Jeanette married Mike Norton in 1984 until he passed away in 2002. She later met and resided with Chet Heath at Freeman Creek, near Orofino, then in Amity, Ore., until 2023. She then moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to be near family.

After moving to Lewiston from Minnesota, Jeanette worked at Great Western, a retail store in North Lewiston, and later as a custodian for the Lewiston School District until her retirement. She made many lifelong friendships through her employment at both. She was a very hard worker, whether it be at her job or around her home. She was never one to sit idle for long.

Jeanette loved gardening and beautiful flower beds, and always kept a clean, tidy home. She cooked many meals and desserts for her family and to entertain company. She loved being surrounded by family and friends, so regular gatherings with food, cards and games were quite common.

Mom loved the outdoors and a variety of recreation. Camping, skiing, rafting, motorcycle riding and traveling, to name a few. She would pretty much try anything. She really enjoyed hunting morel mushrooms, sometimes so intently that she’d lose her direction and get turned around in the woods. She loved the Oregon Coast and enjoyed her time living close to the ocean.