StoriesDecember 14, 2024

Jeanette Irene Norton

story image illustation

Our beloved mother, Jeanette Irene Norton, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, with family by her side. She was born, along with her twin sister, Jean, in Silver Creek, Minn., on Oct. 23, 1938, to Arnold Weiss and Hazel (Brown) Weiss. Big brother, Sonny, was 2 years old at that time.

Jeanette graduated from Pine River High School in Minnesota in 1957 and married Paul Hart in 1958. Soon came two boys, Bret in 1959 and Kevin in 1960. Daughter Brenda arrived in 1965. They moved to Lewiston in 1968 where their last child, Dianna, was born in 1969. Paul and Jeanette later divorced. Jeanette married Mike Norton in 1984 until he passed away in 2002. She later met and resided with Chet Heath at Freeman Creek, near Orofino, then in Amity, Ore., until 2023. She then moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to be near family.

After moving to Lewiston from Minnesota, Jeanette worked at Great Western, a retail store in North Lewiston, and later as a custodian for the Lewiston School District until her retirement. She made many lifelong friendships through her employment at both. She was a very hard worker, whether it be at her job or around her home. She was never one to sit idle for long.

Jeanette loved gardening and beautiful flower beds, and always kept a clean, tidy home. She cooked many meals and desserts for her family and to entertain company. She loved being surrounded by family and friends, so regular gatherings with food, cards and games were quite common.

Mom loved the outdoors and a variety of recreation. Camping, skiing, rafting, motorcycle riding and traveling, to name a few. She would pretty much try anything. She really enjoyed hunting morel mushrooms, sometimes so intently that she’d lose her direction and get turned around in the woods. She loved the Oregon Coast and enjoyed her time living close to the ocean.

Jeanette was very intelligent and could be rather competitive at games, puzzles and activities. She really enjoyed embroidery and made many special gifts for friends and family. She especially missed bowling when her health would no longer allow.

Jeanette was very witty, a bit mischievous, and loved to laugh. Sometimes the silliness would lead to periods of unstoppable “giggles.” She was also very strong and brave when the need arose. Always wanting to be a protector to all.

Mom had a huge, compassionate heart and would help anyone at anytime. She cherished her family and friends and never liked to see anybody in need or struggling. She would selflessly give all she had to help in anyway she could. She also had a soft spot for animals and enjoyed many pets over the years. She especially missed her most recent dog, a poodle named Lily.

Unfortunately, Jeanette lost both her twin sister, Jean, and brother, Sonny, in 1959 in separate incidents. She was also preceded in death by her parents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her children: Bret (Debra) Hart of Lapwai, Kevin Hart of Culdesac, Brenda Hart of Clarkston, and Dianna (Voyne) Hendrickson of Lewiston; grandchildren: Jami Dinges, Jacki New, Joshua Hart, Diane Stewart, Britney Hart, Joseph Hart, Michael (Rachel) Arnett and Dylan (Marcy) Hart; numerous great-grandchildren and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

