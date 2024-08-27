Joe Rogan could host Trump, Harris days before election

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump — locked in a very tight presidential race — are both said to be considering sitting down with podcaster Joe Rogan in the days before America picks its next leader.

Reuters sources said Tuesday that Harris’ team is hoping to shore up support among male voters by chatting with Rogan, whose listeners are overwhelmingly men.

Trump told the conservative “Full Send Podcast” on Sunday that he expects to appear on Rogan’s highly popular podcast as well, despite the host’s earlier claim that he had no interest in booking that interview.

“I think I’m doing it, actually,” Trump said.