StoriesOctober 16, 2024

Joe Rogan could host Trump, Harris days before election

Officials report Democratic candidate is looking to secure more support among male voters

Brian Niemietz New York Daily News
The combination photo shows podcaster Joe Rogan, from left, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donalt Trump. Rogan has announced he may be hosting Trump and Harris on his podcast as the Nov. 5 general election approaches.
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump — locked in a very tight presidential race — are both said to be considering sitting down with podcaster Joe Rogan in the days before America picks its next leader.

Reuters sources said Tuesday that Harris’ team is hoping to shore up support among male voters by chatting with Rogan, whose listeners are overwhelmingly men.

Trump told the conservative “Full Send Podcast” on Sunday that he expects to appear on Rogan’s highly popular podcast as well, despite the host’s earlier claim that he had no interest in booking that interview.

“I think I’m doing it, actually,” Trump said.

Neither Trump nor Reuters’ source gave any indication a date had been set for either candidate to sit with the former “Newsradio” star. Rogan hasn’t given any indication he plans to host Trump or Harris prior to the Nov. 5 election.

Rogan said in 2022 he’s had multiple opportunities to host Trump and took a pass.

“I don’t want to help him,” Rogan said. “I’m not interested in helping him.”

Rogan’s politics are a bit of a mystery. While his openness to hearing conspiracy theories and hosting conspiratorial right-wing figures on his show may appeal to Trump supporters, he’s described himself as “liberal” on many issues and referred to former President Barack Obama as “ the best of all time. ”

Rogan expressed support for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before the political scion pulled out of the race to back Trump.

