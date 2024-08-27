Judge denies motion to unseal Kohberger DNA evidence

Ada County District Steven Hippler ordered part of Thursday’s Bryan Kohberger hearing to be closed to the public out of concern that the evidence discussed might taint the jury pool.

Hippler made his decision Wednesday after hearing arguments from Kohberger’s attorneys and an attorney representing the media urging him to keep the hearing open to the public.

Kohberger’s defense team is arguing that the judge should suppress DNA evidence in the quadruple murder case because they allege it was illegally gathered by law enforcement. The entire case against Kohberger hinges on that DNA evidence, they argue.

The DNA evidence will be discussed during Thursday’s hearing in Ada County. Kohberger’s attorneys wanted the DNA information to be unsealed and for the hearing to be public to maintain Kohberger’s right to a public trial. They’ve also argued in written motions that this will provide more information to the public instead of the “guilt narrative” against Kohberger that the prosecution is allegedly trying to protect.

Attorney Wendy Olson, who represents the media, sided with Kohberger’s argument that this should be a public hearing. She cited the constitutional right for the press to access court proceedings.

She also said that because of the importance of DNA evidence in this case, it serves the public’s interest to see if law enforcement acted lawfully when gathering that evidence. She called it a “critical stage” in the case.

The prosecution didn’t present an argument during Wednesday’s hearing, but it recently filed a motion arguing that the DNA investigation should not be made public until the trial. Doing so will protect Kohberger’s right to a fair trial, they argue.