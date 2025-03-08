Sections
Kendrick collects another title with victory over Kubs

Tigers continue to dominate in their now Class 2A ranks, adding a basketball state championship to the football crown they won in the fall

Kendrick's Hudson Kirkland jumps for a shot against Kamiah at the Idaho 2A state tournament championship game on Saturday in Nampa.
Kendrick's Hudson Kirkland jumps for a shot against Kamiah at the Idaho 2A state tournament championship game on Saturday in Nampa.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Kendrick players celebrate a basket against Kamiah at the Idaho 2A state tournament championship game on Saturday in Nampa.
Kendrick players celebrate a basket against Kamiah at the Idaho 2A state tournament championship game on Saturday in Nampa.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Kamiah's Dave Kludt jumps for a two-point shot against Kendrick at the Idaho 2A state tournament championship game on Saturday in Nampa.
Kamiah's Dave Kludt jumps for a two-point shot against Kendrick at the Idaho 2A state tournament championship game on Saturday in Nampa.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Kamiah players celebrate a basket against Kendrick at the Idaho 2A state tournament championship game on Saturday in Nampa.
Kamiah players celebrate a basket against Kendrick at the Idaho 2A state tournament championship game on Saturday in Nampa.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

NAMPA -- For a second sport within the span of one school year, the Kendrick Tigers have claimed a state title in their first season after moving up a size classification.

After a tightly contested three-plus quarters of play in an all-area, all-Whitepine League Idaho Class 2A state boys basketball final, the third-seeded Tigers roared to a run of 17 unanswered points to record a convincing 67-49 upset victory over the No. 1 Kamiah Kubs on Saturday at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center.

The Tigers had accomplished the same feat in football last fall with a team consisting of many of the same players.

For the Kubs (23-3), it was a second state runner-up finish in four years. Kamiah had defeated Kendrick 60-53 and 65-58 in two regular-season meetings, but the Tigers struck back to upend the Kubs in a 52-46 district final and have now done the same at State.

Kendrick (20-7), which had started the season off struggling to a 7-7 record in its first 14 games, went undefeated in its last 13, winning all of them by margins of at least two possessions and 10 by double-digit margins.

