NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya’s president said on Wednesday he won’t sign into law a finance bill proposing new taxes that prompted thousands of protesters to storm the parliament the previous day, leaving several people killed as police opened fire. It was the biggest assault on Kenya’s government in decades.

The government wanted to raise funds to pay off debt, but Kenyans said the bill would have caused more economic pain as millions struggle to get by. Tuesday’s chaos led authorities to deploy the military, and Kenyan President William Ruto called protesters’ actions “treasonous.”

He now says the proposed bill caused “widespread dissatisfaction” and that he has listened and “conceded.” It’s a major setback for Ruto, who came to power vowing to help Kenyans cope with rising costs but has seen much of the country — led by its youth — unite in opposition to his latest attempted reforms.

“It is necessary for us to have a conversation as a nation on how ... do we manage the affairs of the country together,” he said.

Kenyans faced the lingering smell of tear gas and military in the streets on Wednesday morning, a day after the protesters’ act of defiance that Ruto had called an “existential” threat. Parliament, city hall and the supreme court were cordoned off.

At least 22 people were killed, the Kenya National Human Rights Commission said, and police were accused of some shooting deaths. Chairperson Roseline Odede said 50 people were arrested.

Ruto acknowledged there were deaths, without elaborating, called it an “unfortunate situation” and offered condolences. He also said about 200 people had been wounded in the chaos. Part of the parliament building burned and clashes occurred in several communities beyond the capital, Nairobi.

Kenya has seen protests in the past, but activists and others warned the stakes were now more dangerous — Ruto on Tuesday vowed to quash unrest “at whatever cost,” even as more protests were called at the State House on Thursday.

“We are dealing with a new phenomenon and a group of people that is not predictable,” said Herman Manyora, an analyst and professor at the University of Nairobi. “We don’t know whether these people will fear the army.”

The demonstrations showed Kenyans bridged tribal and other divisions to keep the finance bill from becoming law. It would have raised taxes and fees on a range of items and services, from egg imports to bank transfers.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby urged the Kenyan government to exercise “restraint so that no further Kenyans are put in harm’s way while exercising their right to peaceful public assembly.”

There were no reports of violence Wednesday, but there was fear. Civil society groups have reported abductions of people involved in recent protests and expect more to come. Kenya’s High Court ordered police to release all those arrested in the protests. Ruto said those allegedly abducted had been released or processed in court.