StoriesDecember 22, 2024

Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024

story image illustation
story image illustation

Lawrence Ray “Larry” Pulley, 88, died peacefully at his home in Boise, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. He was born Aug 14, 1936, in McCall, the son of Edith Josephine “Jo” “Jody” Kasper Pulley.

Larry, with his mother and younger brother, William Joseph “Bill” Pulley, grew up in McCall, Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Boise. He graduated from Boise High School in 1954 enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. He then attended Boise Junior College on the GI Bill. He was a Woolworth store manager in Boise, Pendleton, Ore., Vancouver, Wash., Portland, Ore., finally Sacramento, Calif. He then became the manager of the Ben Franklin stores in Grass Valley, Calif. and Hood River, Ore. and the owner/manager of the store in Grangeville. He was also a groundskeeper at the golf course in Grangeville and the Lewiston Country Club. He finally settled in Lewiston, living there for many years and enjoying his passion for birding with the Lewiston/Clarkston Canyon Birders until recently relocating to Boise.

On Sept. 20, 1958, he married Cecilia Kay Crowell, in Boise. They had three children, Joseph Scott, Dayla Rae and Virginia Edith “Ginger.” They later divorced. He married Emilie Frenzel Cook on June 22, 1979, in Sacramento. They were happily married for 33 years until her death on Aug. 29, 2012.

He was predeceased by his mother, brother, son Joseph and daughter Dayla. He is survived by his daughter Ginger, stepson Andrew (Brenda) Cook and their daughters Isabela, Addison and Enslee; grandchildren Tyler, Elliot and Dayla (Josh) Stone, Felicia (Greg) Roberson, Melissa and Mareena Hamilton, Michael (Tiffany) Hollingsworth, Ginette (Adam) Azevedo, and several great-grandchildren, a niece and a nephew.

Larry has been cremated and a private celebration of life is scheduled for a later date.

