Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024

Lawrence Ray “Larry” Pulley, 88, died peacefully at his home in Boise, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. He was born Aug 14, 1936, in McCall, the son of Edith Josephine “Jo” “Jody” Kasper Pulley.

Larry, with his mother and younger brother, William Joseph “Bill” Pulley, grew up in McCall, Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Boise. He graduated from Boise High School in 1954 enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. He then attended Boise Junior College on the GI Bill. He was a Woolworth store manager in Boise, Pendleton, Ore., Vancouver, Wash., Portland, Ore., finally Sacramento, Calif. He then became the manager of the Ben Franklin stores in Grass Valley, Calif. and Hood River, Ore. and the owner/manager of the store in Grangeville. He was also a groundskeeper at the golf course in Grangeville and the Lewiston Country Club. He finally settled in Lewiston, living there for many years and enjoying his passion for birding with the Lewiston/Clarkston Canyon Birders until recently relocating to Boise.