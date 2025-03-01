Leak that reached hatcheries not expected to harm fish

AHSAHKA — An oily sheen that reached raceways at salmon and steelhead hatcheries downstream of Dworshak Dam is not expected to harm fish or other aquatic organisms.

According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the sheen discovered Wednesday was hydraulic fluid that was leaking from a hydropower generation unit on the pipeline that feeds water to Clearwater Hatchery and Dworshak National Fish Hatchery.

The raceways at the hatcheries hold more than 8 million juvenile salmon and steelhead.