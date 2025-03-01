Sections
Leak that reached hatcheries not expected to harm fish

AHSAHKA — An oily sheen that reached raceways at salmon and steelhead hatcheries downstream of Dworshak Dam is not expected to harm fish or other aquatic organisms.

According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the sheen discovered Wednesday was hydraulic fluid that was leaking from a hydropower generation unit on the pipeline that feeds water to Clearwater Hatchery and Dworshak National Fish Hatchery.

The raceways at the hatcheries hold more than 8 million juvenile salmon and steelhead.

An estimated 4.6 gallons of Chevron Clarity Hydraulic Oil AW32l reached the hatcheries and the North Fork of the Clearwater River before it was stopped. Spill containment materials and equipment were deployed in an effort to intercept the leaked fluid.

The Nez Perce Tribe and is cautioning anglers on the east shore of the North Fork to be wary that rocks there may be slick and advising them to use soap and water to wash any skin that comes in contact with the oil.

According to the news release, the hydropower generation unit produces significant amounts of power for Clearwater County by harnessing the power of 40,000 gallons per minute of water used at the hatcheries.

