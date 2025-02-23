Leon Panetta selected by WSU Foley Institute for annual award

Washington State University will honor former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon E. Panetta, who will receive this year’s Thomas S. Foley Award for Distinguished Public Service.

A WSU Insider post Wednesday announced that Panetta will be honored at a dinner ceremony April 24 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. He will deliver the keynote speech during the Foley Institute fundraiser event.

Panetta is a long-time politician and government official.

He worked as the director of the Office of Civil Rights in 1969 for former President Richard Nixon.

He was elected to the U.S. Congress to represent California’s 16th congressional district in 1976 and served until 1993.