The ScoopDecember 1, 2024

Letter of Thanks

The outpouring of support and concern for our welfare in the wake of the death of our son Spencer overwhelms and comforts us every day. Our hearts are fuller than our words can express.

Our house is constantly filled by the prayers of family and friends, along with tabletops laden with flowers.

The evolving fullness of Spencer’s engineering talents seemed to have no end, but cease it did, robbed by a disease the complexity of which the best neurologists in the world are in vain still trying to understand.

There may be no English word to describe a parent who loses a child, but those of us who share this special despair know it to be all too unique and longlasting.

“Soothed and sustained by an unflattering trust,” we will grieve with hope, bouyed by scriptural truth and you who have shown us compassion and deep affection both in word and deed.

Thank you all for the genuineness and longevity of your compassion.

Shann and Steven Branting

Lewiston

The Tribune publishes letters of thanks in the Sunday A.M. section on a space-available basis. They are limited to 200 words and deadline is 3 p.m. Wednesday.

