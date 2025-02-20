Lewiston man sentence to community service for resisting officers

Shawn C. Hansen was sentenced and pleaded guilty Tuesday by Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Ramalingam ordered that Hansen serve 72 hours of community service in lieu of six days jail. Ramalingam suspended 165 days of his 180 day sentence and gave him nine days credit for time served. He will also be on supervised probation for 364 days and pay $200.70.

In November, Hansen was charged for not complying with commands from law enforcement after allegedly threatening someone near Boomers Sports Cellar. He was also initially charged with felony aggravated assault but that charge was dismissed.