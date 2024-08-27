Little discusses tax cuts, Medicaid, school choice

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said states are likely in for some “shocks” from changes in the presidential administration under President Donald Trump.

Little told reporters Tuesday at a news conference that he feels confident Idaho is well-positioned to weather impending changes, which may place a bigger burden on states as the federal government seeks to reduce its spending.

However, the governor said he had concerns that may not be the case if the Legislature enacts all of its proposed tax cuts, reducing a total of more than $400 million in revenue.

“If I would’ve thought we could do $450 (million), I would’ve proposed $450 (million),” Little said.

In his proposed budget and State of the State address, Little recommended $100 million in tax relief. House leadership this session proposed three bills addressing property, sales and income taxes — with the largest cut going to income taxes, totaling around $250 million in reduced revenue.

Little also discussed Medicaid, the school choice tax credit bill on his desk and other topics at the annual meeting with reporters.

Medicaid

Asked about recent efforts to repeal Idaho's Medicaid expansion program, Little said he’s in favor of looking to control Medicaid costs, but his main concerns about efforts to repeal were that the program was approved by Idaho voters — the initiative passed by more than 60% of the vote in 2018 — and that bills to repeal have not proposed replacement programs or funding.

Medicaid expansion allowed for people who earned too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid and not enough to qualify for the premium tax credit to afford health care coverage through the state exchange.

“You’ve got this population that are hard-working Idaho people that are stuck between traditional Medicaid and where they get tax credits to take care of it … and we kicked the supports out under the old system,” Little said.

Around 83,000 Idahoans are currently enrolled in the program, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The House narrowly passed a bill last week that would effectively repeal the program by requiring the department to obtain so many federal waivers in such a short timeline that many argued it would be impossible to do so before the full repeal built into the bill would be triggered.

Little said of the bill, “I’ve read enough of it to know I’ve got concerns.”