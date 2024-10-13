Man denies assassination plot at Trump rally

LOS ANGELES — The suspect arrested with two loaded guns outside a Donald Trump rally in Coachella over the weekend said he planned to sue Riverside County after the sheriff claimed his deputies stopped the man from attempting to assassinate the former president.

Vem Miller, 49, of Los Angeles, told the Los Angeles Times in a phone interview Monday that he brought his two weapons to the rally for self-protection, saying he has received death threats in response to work he has done for his media company, the America Happens Network. He said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco made false claims about him at a news conference over the weekend.

“Everything they said about me is untrue, provably so,” Miller told the Times. “Unfortunately, he appears to have committed career suicide.”

Miller added that he has lawyers preparing a “massive lawsuit” against the county. “As of right this second, I could prove everything they said is untrue. It’s just going to be bad. ... That sheriff is going to lose his job.”

Bianco told reporters Sunday that his deputies “probably stopped another assassination attempt.”

But authorities investigating the armed man arrested Saturday outside a Trump rally in Coachella have found no evidence so far that he was planning to try to kill Trump.

Federal officials continue to investigate, but Miller remains free awaiting further court proceedings. Sources say the focus so far remains on the gun possession charge that led to his arrest Saturday.

Miller told the Times he merely received a ticket.

Miller, an L.A. native, was booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of possessing loaded firearms, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said. He has since been released on bail pending a court appearance.

Deputies found the guns after searching Miller’s black SUV at a checkpoint at 52nd Avenue and Celebration Drive in Coachella about 5 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

At a news conference Sunday, Bianco said his deputies had likely thwarted an assassination attempt, although he acknowledged “there is absolutely no way any of us are going to truly know what’s in (the suspect’s) head.”

But sources who spoke to the Times on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly said they have uncovered no evidence showing Miller intended to harm the former president. They stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and more facts could come in.

Asked whether he was speculating by branding Miller a would-be assassin, Bianco said it was “common sense” to suspect that someone carrying guns and fake identification to a political rally intended to hurt people. But the sheriff offered no evidence of an assassination plot.

Miller told the Times he supported Trump and had no intentions to harm him.

“In observance of my First Amendment rights, I carry firearms in my truck,” he said.

Miller told the Times that he identifies mostly as a libertarian, though he supported former Democratic President Barack Obama in the past. He opposed Republican George W. Bush and many of his policies, including the Patriot Act and the Iraq War. Around 2015, Miller said, he became disillusioned with Obama and began supporting Trump.

“I liked that he was taking on a lot of these consistent powers that drive us into unnecessary wars and unnecessary debt,” he said.

Miller said he was in Coachella to cover the rally as a journalist.

The Secret Service released a statement Sunday afternoon stating the former president was not in danger.