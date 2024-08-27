March birthdays

March 6
Tom Ellis, 90
Tom McLean Ellis, of Clarkston, will be honored for his 90th birthday with a celebration from 1:30-3 p.m. March 15 at the Lewiston Eagles Lodge No. 631, 1310 Main St.
He was born March 6, 1935, in Clarkston to Walter and Olive (McLean) Ellis.
While he was growing up, he could be found at the roller skating hangout. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, basketball and football.
While attending high school, he began working in the mailroom (distribution center) of the Lewiston Tribune. In 1956, he became a press operator, and worked at that job at the Tribune for many years, retiring in 1993.
He has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley all his life.
He and Leah Schneider were married in 1955 in Anatone, and they had seven children. The couple later divorced.
He and Eleanor (Anderson) Von Tersch were married Aug. 24, 1980, in Sumas, Wash. The couple lived in Lewiston until 2005 when they moved to Clarkston.
In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing and hunting. He is a longtime member of the Lewiston Eagles, where he served in several elected positions, including many terms as secretary, and he also called bingo games there for many years. At the state Eagles Aerie, he was named Idaho State Father in 2007-08.
With his wife and family, he enjoys playing cards, bingo and the slot machines at the casino.
He has two sons, three daughters, two stepsons, five stepdaughters, 27 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild. One son died in infancy in the early 1960s, a daughter died in 1990, and two stepsons have died, one in 1990 and one in 1996.
His children will be hosts for the celebration.
March 10
Edward Johnson, 94
Edward Johnson, of Clarkston, was born in 1931. He worked at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston for many years, and later worked as the business agent based in Lewiston for the International Woodworkers of America. He was involved in the union until his retirement. He has also served as one of the fire commissioners of the Asotin County Fire District in the Clarkston Heights.
He loved racing stock cars and had five children.
