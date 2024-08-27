Missed the northern lights?

NEW YORK — Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.

Strong solar storms this year have triggered shimmering auroras much farther south than usual, filling skies with hues of pink, purple, green and blue.

The sun is currently at the maximum phase of its 11-year cycle, making solar surges and northern lights more frequent. This active period was expected to last for at least another year, though when solar activity will peak won’t be known until months after the fact, according to NASA and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This solar cycle has yielded more colorful auroras farther south and more are likely, said NASA’s Kelly Korreck.