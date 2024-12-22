Mom makes huge error in exluding son’s stepchildren

Q. My son recently married a woman with four children. They also have a baby together, my only grandchild. We are expecting a lot of company for the coming holiday, and I have asked my son to bring my grandchild but leave his wife’s children at home. There’s just not enough room.

Now he’s refusing to come, and I’m broken-hearted. What is good ex-etiquette?

A. Sometimes I get questions from readers, and I read them in awe. Reading yours, I found myself saying out loud, “What must this person be thinking?” Asking your son to leave most of his family home during an extended family holiday get-together is about the worst ex-etiquette possible.

If you read my column, you know I rarely tell a reader they are all right or all wrong. I try to look for the lesson and do my best to come down on the side of reason. This will be an exception to my rule. He made the right choice and you made the wrong one.

In your defense, your reasoning sounds very much like old-school divorce thinking. That means you may not see step relatives as “real” family. This was the standard before joint custody was the lay of the land. But now that parents must share their children’s time after a breakup, new partners play a much bigger role than before, and that means they have a much bigger impact on the children in their care. That’s one of the reasons I began to use the more descriptive word “bonus,” rather than “step.” Your son sounds like he is quickly edging toward “bonus” status.