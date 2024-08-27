Montana candidate refuses to apologize

BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy acknowledged Monday that derogatory remarks he made last year about Native Americans were “insensitive.” But Sheehy rejected his opponent’s call to apologize, during a contentious debate in a race that’s emerged as pivotal for control of the Senate.

Three-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester had challenged Sheehy over remarks last year in which the Republican told a group of laughing supporters about bonding “with all the Indians while they’re drunk,” while working cattle at a ranch on the Crow Indian Reservation

“Yeah, insensitive,” responded Sheehy, a former U.S. Navy SEAL. “I come from the military as many of our tribal members do. You know, we make insensitive jokes and probably off color-jokes sometimes.”

Sheehy then tried to turn the discussion to the immigration crisis but Tester kept pressing him.

“Tim, the statement you made degrades Native Americans across this country,” Tester said. “You’re a big guy, just apologize.”

“You apologize for opening the border,” Sheehy retorted.

The acrimonious exchange during the debate’s closing minutes highlighted the growing tensions between the two campaigns as the contest enters its final stretch.

They are each jockeying for support from the small contingent of moderate Republican and Independent voters in the state who are considered crucial to victory in November.

Sheehy during the debate sharply criticized Tester over his ties to lobbyists.