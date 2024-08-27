Mortensen named DYW at Potlatch

POTLATCH — Hannah Mortensen captured the top prize in the Distinguished Young Woman contest at Potlatch High on Saturday night, winning the first-place $1,200 scholarship.
First runner-up for an $800 scholarship was Lucy Tunnell.
Mortensen and Tunnell also won the interview category ($250 apiece), as well as the talent and self-expression categories ($200 each).
Mortensen and Rylee Tucker won for fitness ($200 apiece) while Mortensen claimed the $500 prize for scholastics and Tucker took the Be Your Best Self award for $150.
The Spirit Award for $150 went to Sophie Lusby.