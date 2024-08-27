AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow Bears top volleyball tri-match

ST. MARIES — The Moscow Bears volleyball team rallied from two sets down and saved two match points to overcome Bonners Ferry, then had a slightly easier time in a four-set win against host St. Maries, in a nonleague tri-match event at St. Maries on Saturday.
The Bears prevailed 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 16-14 in their opener, sealing the deal with an Eva Biladeau kill to cap a four-point run at the end of the fifth. They also dropped the first set against the Lumberjacks, but this time turned things around without reaching quite such dire straits for a 23-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16 scoreline.
Biladeau totaled 23 kills on the day, Jacque Williams had 14 kills and 11 blocks, and Sammy Pfiffner notched 56 assists and eight aces to help Moscow (9-11) go 2-0.
Bulldogs are top dogs at home
GENESEE — The host Bulldogs went unbeaten in five best-of-three set matches at the Pea and Lentil volleyball tournament.
Genesee topped Colton in two sets (25-11, 25-13), Prairie in three (25-13, 24-26, 15-12), Kamiah in three (25-10, 20-25, 15-11) and Pomeroy in two (25-14, 25-7) before clinching the championship with a 25-15, 25-16 showing in an all-Bulldog clash with Grangeville. Chloe Grieser (51 kills), Makayla Herman (42 kills), Kendra Meyer (98 assists, 18 aces) and Sydney Banks (39 digs) were the top statistical contributors over the course of the title run.
“I thought we played extremely well today against tough competition,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “Not only did we play well, but I thought we were really mentally tough. A great tournament overall, and we are very happy that we came out on top.”
Clearwater Valley sweeps tournament
WEIPPE — The Clearwater Valley Rams swept three matches in the Spartan Showdown Tournament, which utilized a shortened best-of-three set match format.
The Rams (5-10) beat St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in straight sets, then topped tournament host Timberline of Weippe twice, going three the first time before closing things out in two on the second go around.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Logos 66, Oakley 8
MCCALL, Idaho — The Knights of Moscow posted their sixth consecutive victory, shutting out nonleague foe Oakley until the fourth quarter in a game bumped back from Friday and moved from Moscow to McCall due to scheduling issues for the Hornets.
Logos coach Nick Holloway reported that his team “spread the ball all around” and benefited from scoring plays by many different athletes.
“We’re so balanced,” said Holloway, whose Knights are now 6-1. “Equal amounts passing and running. It’s truly hard to predict for defenses how we’re going to attack them.”
A complete box score was not available.
Logos 22 22 16 8—66
Oakley 0 0 0 8— 8
Lewis County 14, Clark Fork 0
NEZ PERCE — The Lewis County Eagles earned their first win of the year by running the ball 40 and throwing it just eight times to earn the 14-0 victory over the Clark Fork Wampus Cats.
Lewis County running back Jace Cronce took the rock 20 times and racked up exactly 100 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Slater Kuther completed six-of-eight passes for 57 yards and a score and ran 17 times for a grand total of 131 yards and wide reciever Trevor Knowlton hauled in the 1-4 Eagles’ first touchdown.
Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said he was down several of his usual starters and played four freshmen in Lewis County’s first win of the season.
“Good team football, really smart football,” Moddrell said. “Outstanding.”
Clark Fork 0 0 0 0— 0
Lewis County 0 6 8 0—14
Lewis County — Trevor Knowlton 25 pass from Slater Kuther (run failed).
Lewis County — Jace Cronce 8 run (Cronce run).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Grangeville 0, Coeur d’Alene Charter 0
GRANGEVILLE — Neither team managed to move the scoreboard in a 4A Intermountain League encounter between the Bulldogs and visiting Panthers.
Grangeville (5-4-1, 4-3-1) improved dramatically on its previous result against Coeur d’Alene Charter (7-2-3, 7-0-2) — a 4-0 defeat suffered late last month.
Complete information was not available.
Coeur d’Alene Charter 0 0—0
Grangeville 0 0—0
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Moscow 2, Lakeland 2
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Will Vieux scored twice in the second half to help the traveling Bears close out their regular season with an Inland Empire League draw against Lakeland of Rathdrum.
Vieux benefited from assists by Eli Ting and Jonas Mordhorst on his first and second scores, respectively. The Hawks (3-6-5, 1-4-4) scored the first and last goals of the day off penalty kicks.
The Bears (3-8-1, 3-5-1) begin district tournament play facing Post Falls this coming Saturday.
A complete box score was not available.
Moscow 0 2—2
Lakeland 1 1—2
Orofino 4, Priest River 0
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Avenging a defeat from their season opener, the visiting Maniacs delivered a shutout of 4A Intermountain League rival Priest River.
Ethan Potratz scored twice and Luke Robinson made two assists for Orofino (3-5-2, 3-5-2), which did not allow the host Spartants (5-6-1, 5-5-1) a single shot on goal.
Orofino 4 0—4
Priest River 0 0—0
Orofino — Caden Robinson, 9th.
Orofino — Ethan Potratz, 15th.
Orofino — Potratz (Luke Robinson), 29th.
Orofino — Harrison Gray (Robinson), 37th.
Shots — Orofino 7, Priest River 0. Saves — Orofino: Garrett Sanders 0; Priest River: Baylor White 3.
Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy 1, Grangeville 0
GRANGEVILLE — The HOST Bulldogs lost a 4A Intermountain league match in a single-goal encounter.
The Bulldogs slip to 3-3-4 overall and 3-2-4 in league, while the Panthers remain undefeated at 11-0-2 and 9-0-1.
Complete statistics were not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Bears win Red race
SPOKANE — Moscow topped boys team scoring in the “Varsity Red” category — consisting of teams with average 5-kilometer times above 18 minutes but below 21:30 — in the Battle for the 509, a large meet held at the Spokane Polo Grounds.
The Bears were led by sophomore Ethan Fenley with a fourth-place individual time of 16:46.90. Avery Peters of Clarkston was in the top 10 of the same event with a time of 17:08.40, while Pullman took third in team scoring behind a 33rd-place 17:49 showing from Felix Fisher.
In the elite under-18-minutes event, Maximus Cervi-Skinner led Coeur d’Alene to a team victory with a time of 14:42.50.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Cougs close opening weekend with wins
FRESNO, Calif. — Washington State closed its season-opening weekend at the Fresno State Invite with three individual wins and a relay win.
The Cougars’ wins in the final session came from freshman Darcy Revitt in the 100-yard freestyle, junior Dori Hathazi in the 200 fly, freshman Tatum Janning in the 1,650 free and the foursome of Revitt, Angelo Di Palo, Hathazi and Emma Wright in the 400 free relay. As a team, they finished fourth in the point total, just behind host Fresno State.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State 1, Loyola Marymount 1
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Cougar fifth-year senior Lindsey Turner scored the match’s opening goal in the 13th minute before host LMU drew level in the 35th en route to a draw.
Turner’s goal — her second of the season — came off a pass from Megan Santa Cruz. She, in turn, had been fed the ball by Reagan Kotschau, who notched her team-high fourth season assist. The Cougs (4-4-4, 1-1-1 West Coast Conference) and Lions (7-3-1, 1-1-1) each attempted seven shots in the closely contested match.
Washington State 1 0—1
Loyola Marymount 1 0—1
Washington State — Lindsey Turner (Reagan Kochau, Megan Santa Cruz), 13th.
Loyola Marymount — Kylie Dobbs (Jennessa Groves), 35th.
Shots — Washington State 7, Loyola Marymount 7. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 6; Loyola Marymount: JJ Hoover 6.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Cougs find five wins at Husky Invite
SEATTLE — Washington State split four singles matches with the University of Washington while sweeping Seattle U in doubles action to highlight the second day of play in the Husky Invitational at the Seattle Tennis Club.
Senior Elyse Tse defeated host Washington’s Sophie Luscher 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, while sophomore Martina Markov notched a 6-4, 7-5 win over UW’s Zehra Suko.
WSU decisively swept the three doubles sets it contested against Seattle. Tse and Chisato Kanemaki started it off with a 6-0 victory over Advic and Nazarenko, while Hania Abouelsaad and Markov completed a 6-3 win over Natalia Michta and Jde Quintana. Wazzu’s Martina Puvill and Madhu Satishbabu cruised to a 6-2 win over Liliya Dimova and Lola Tavcar.
Husky Invitational play concludes today with the Cougars facing Seattle and Iowa in singles, and Denver in doubles. Match time is set for 9 a.m. from the Nordstrom Tennis Center.
Singles — Elyse Tse, WSU, def. Sophie Luscher 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Carina Syrtveit, UW, def. Hania Abouelsaad 7-5, 6-2; Catherine Gagnon, UW, def. Martina Puvill 6-1, 6-3; Martina Markov, WSU, def. Zehra Suko 6-4, 7-5; Lamija Advic, SU, def. Chisato Kanemaki 6-2, 7-6; Daria Nazarenko, SU, def. Madhu Satishbabu 6-4, 6-4
Doubles — Abouelsaad/Markov, WSU, def. Natalia Michta/Jade Quintana 6-3; Elyse Tse/Chisato Kanemaki, WSU, def. Lamija Advic/Daria Nazarenko 6-0; Martina Puvill/Madhu Satishbabu, WSU, def. Liliya Dimova/Lola Tavcar 6-2.
Alberta 6, Lewis-Clark State 1
In the teams’ second meeting in two days, visiting Alberta turned the tables on Lewis-Clark State.
The Warriors (1-1) enjoyed a singles victory from Maria Eduardo Santos da Silva, who rallied from a set down to prevail in a deciding tiebreaker in the final match of her career with the team.
Singles — Emma Rutherford, Alb, def. Gwyn Heim 6-0, 6-0; Emily Granson, Alb, def. Naiara Montero 6-1, 6-1; Alex Jewitt, Alb, def. Paige Noble-Lucas 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7); Marena Diaz Nakagawa, Alb, def. Carisa Liebenberg 6-2, 6-1; Sandra Taskovic, Alb, def. Ana Govea 6-3, 6-2; Maria Eduardo Santos da Silva, LC, def. Jiya Ghuman 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7).
Doubles — Rutherford/Jewitt, Alb, def. Noble-Lucas/Montero 6-0; Buckingham/Moyo, LC, def. Diaz Nakagawa/Granson 6-3; Juchymenko/Taskovic, Alb, def. Liebenberg/da Silva 6-3.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Alberta 5, Lewis-Clark State 2
Like their counterparts on the women’s team, the Warrior men dropped the back half of a two-dual series with Alberta at the LCSC Tennis Center.
Pablo Herrera delivered a 6-3, 6-0 singles victory in a highlight result of the day for Lewis-Clark State (1-1). Three of the event’s six singles matches went to deciding third sets, with the visitors pulling all of those out. Doubles competition was also closely contested, with two of three sets ending 7-6 (7) and 7-5 — both in Alberta’s favor.
Singles — Prashant Kumar, Alb, def. Austin Swing 6-3, 6-2; Giacomo Moreira, LC, def. Jame Holt 2-6, 6-5, ret.; Keenan Desmarais, Alb, def. Gautam Balakrishnan 5-7, 6-2, 7-5; Jun Makita, Alb, def. Nell Rollin 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4; Pablo Herrera, LC, def. Jackson Baerg 6-3, 6-0; Harry Lin, Alb, def. Alvaro Camino 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Doubles — Kumar/Holt, Alb, def. Moreira/Balakrishnan 7-6 (7); Baerg/Makita, Alb, def. Camino/Swing 7-5; Gupta/Desmarais, Alb, def. Rollin/Herrera 6-2.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Warriors make strides in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State women took ninth in team scoring from a field of 21 behind a personal-best showing from Nezperce alum Grace Tiegs in the the Charles Bowles Willamette Invitational.
Tiegs ran the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 35.5 seconds for a 35th-place individual finish. No. 6 College of Idaho was the top NAIA team at the meet with a fourth-place team showing. LC State placed ahead of Cascade Conference opponents Eastern Oregon, Oregon Tech and Bushnell.
A young select contingent of five Warrior men came in 18th, paced by Ben Vernon with an 8K time of 26:15.7.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warriors fall in four
Lewis-Clark State had an early edge, but proved unable to sustain it en route to a four-set defeat against No. 3 Eastern Oregon.
The Mountaineers took the contest with a scoreline of 23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-18.
Taylor Boyce led the Warriors with 12 kills and Juliauna Forgach Aguilar added 11. Abbey Neff led the LC State setters with 15 assists and Kailiponi dealt 13. Natany Felix Guimaraes held down the back row with 16 digs, and Kailiponi added 11 for a double-double.
The loss drops LC State’s record to 10-7 overall and 7-5 in Cascade Conference play. Eastern Oregon improves to 18-1 on the season and 10-1 in conference.