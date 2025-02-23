Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 23, 2025

Moscow monitoring flood zones

MOSCOW — The City of Moscow is warning residents of the risk of flooding this weekend because of the warmer temperatures and expected rainfall.

The city is monitoring Paradise Creek, Hogg Creek and the South Fork of the Palouse River.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Officials are asking residents to clear ice and snow from storm drain lids near their homes. Sandbags are available at the city shop on 650 N. Van Buren.

Residents in need of further assistance are asked to contact the Moscow street and stormwater department at (208) 883-7097.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 23
Leon Panetta selected by WSU Foley Institute for annual awar...
Local NewsFeb. 23
Hearing for man charged with first-degree murder moved to ne...
Local NewsFeb. 23
Fundraiser created for Pullman firefighter injured in head-o...
Local NewsFeb. 23
Standing with Ukraine
Related
Camp trailer destroyed by fire in east Lewiston
Local NewsFeb. 23
Camp trailer destroyed by fire in east Lewiston
Keeping it local: Happy Day seeks nearby sources of food
Local NewsFeb. 23
Keeping it local: Happy Day seeks nearby sources of food
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Happy Day's plans to keep its food local
Local NewsFeb. 23
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Happy Day's plans to keep its food local
Team Jeff is headed to Italy
Local NewsFeb. 23
Team Jeff is headed to Italy
Camp trailer destroyed in fire in east Lewiston
Local NewsFeb. 23
Camp trailer destroyed in fire in east Lewiston
Police arrest suspect in College Hill murder
Local NewsFeb. 22
Police arrest suspect in College Hill murder
Asotin FFA: It’s more than ag
Local NewsFeb. 22
Asotin FFA: It’s more than ag
Former fed workers say firings will hurt farmers, ranchers
Local NewsFeb. 22
Former fed workers say firings will hurt farmers, ranchers
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy