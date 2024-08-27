Moscow police investigating report of sexual assault near park

MOSCOW --- The Moscow Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault that allegedly occurred Monday evening at Ghormley Park in Moscow.

According to an MPD news release, the victim told police they were walking home to the Wallace Residence Center on the University of Idaho campus when a vehicle pulled up next to them at 6 p.m. near Ghormley Park. The victim said a male forced them into the vehicle and assaulted them. The victim was then released and the male left the scene.

The make and model of the vehicle are unknown. No description of the suspect was provided.

This report prompted the UI to send out a Vandal Alert warning people about the alleged incident. The MPD is investigating the report and is asking people to contact the police if they have any information or if they were in the area when the incident reportedly occurred.