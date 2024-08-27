Moscow students come through for humane society

Moscow Middle School students answered the call when they were asked to help out the community’s furry friends this week.

As part of a school-wide community service project, the students donated hundreds of pet-friendly supplies to the Humane Society of the Palouse on Friday.

Boxes of food, blankets, toys, collars, beds, hygiene products and other items were delivered to the Humane Society where they were received by a grateful staff.

“It’s incredible to have such a great community, but to have such a young great community that’s interested in helping the animals, too,” said Humane Society of the Palouse Shelter Director Sierah Beeler.

Moscow Middle School teacher Kari Golightly said each student made at least one cat toy, which amounted to 600 toys total. Seventh grader Sarah Niehenke said the toys were made out of pipe cleaners and bells. She and fellow seventh grader Charli Yopp researched cat toys online and gave a presentation to their classmates on how to make them.

The school also held a pet supply drive where students collected the other items. Golightly said this is one of several projects the school planned this year to give back to Moscow. Niehenke said the school in December donated 600 holiday cards to nursing homes, first responders and other members of the community.