Northwest Bestsellers

10. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

2. “Patriot: A Memoir,” Alexei Navalny, Knopf

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company

4. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman; Farrar, Straus and Giroux

5. “War,” Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster

6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

7. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

8. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

9. “Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches: A Cookbook,” Matty Matheson, Ten Speed Press

10. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press