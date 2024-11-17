Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopNovember 17, 2024

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny, Minotaur Books

2. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

3. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

4. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

5. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company

6. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

7. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House

8. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper

9. “Absolution,” Jeff VanderMeer, MCD

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

10. “We Solve Murders,” Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

2. “Patriot,” Alexei Navalny, Knopf

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company

4. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

5. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown

6. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman; Farrar, Straus and Giroux

7. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” Sy Montgomery, Atria Books

8. “War,” Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster

9. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

10. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

Related
The ScoopNov. 17
Is it ‘homemade’ or is it bakery made?
The ScoopNov. 17
Senior Calendar
The ScoopNov. 17
Any Thanksgiving solution should benefit the children
The ScoopNov. 17
Top Ten
Related
PHOTOS: The not-so-secret lives of squirrels
The ScoopNov. 17
PHOTOS: The not-so-secret lives of squirrels
Surprise! These come with flowers, too
The ScoopNov. 17
Surprise! These come with flowers, too
A goodbye tip of my garden hat for memories that bloom in my heart
The ScoopNov. 17
A goodbye tip of my garden hat for memories that bloom in my heart
‘Yew’ are not wrong about what’s safe to eat in the forest
The ScoopNov. 17
‘Yew’ are not wrong about what’s safe to eat in the forest
Co-parenting advice isn’t applicable in cases of violence
The ScoopNov. 10
Co-parenting advice isn’t applicable in cases of violence
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
The ScoopNov. 10
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
PHOTOS: Decision 2024
The ScoopNov. 10
PHOTOS: Decision 2024
Constant requests for reviews rate one star
The ScoopNov. 10
Constant requests for reviews rate one star
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy