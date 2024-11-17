Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny, Minotaur Books
2. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books
3. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
4. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press
5. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company
6. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
7. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
8. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
9. “Absolution,” Jeff VanderMeer, MCD
10. “We Solve Murders,” Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
2. “Patriot,” Alexei Navalny, Knopf
3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company
4. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House
5. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown
6. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman; Farrar, Straus and Giroux
7. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” Sy Montgomery, Atria Books
8. “War,” Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster
9. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
10. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown