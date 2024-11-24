Sections
The Scoop

Northwest Bestsellers

story image illustation

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny, Minotaur Books

2. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

3. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press

4. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

5. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

6. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company

7. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House

8. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking

9. “The Wood at Midwinter,” Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

10. “Absolution,” Jeff VanderMeer, MCD

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company

3. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown

4. “Patriot: A Memoir,” Alexei Navalny, Knopf

5. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens,” Ina Garten, Crown

6. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

7. “A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon,” Kevin Fedarko, Scribner

8. “Into the Uncut Grass,” Trevor Noah, Sabina Hahn, Illustrator; One World

9. “Field Notes from a Fungi Forager: An Illustrated Journey Through the World of Pacific Northwest Mushrooms,” Ashley Rodriguez, Libby England, Illustrator; Sasquatch Books

10. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” Sy Montgomery, Atria Books

