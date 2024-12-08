Northwest Bestsellers

10. “Time of the Child,” Niall Williams, Bloomsbury Publishing

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company

4. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

5. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday

6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

7. “Field Notes from a Fungi Forager: An Illustrated Journey Through the World of Pacific Northwest Mushrooms,” Ashley Rodriguez, Libby England, Illustrator; Sasquatch Books

8. “Patriot: A Memoir,” Alexei Navalny, Knopf

9. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

10. “The Universe in Verse: 15 Portals to Wonder through Science & Poetry,” Maria Popova, Ofra Amit, Illustrator; Storey Publishing, LLC