Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
2. “Wind and Truth,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor Books
3. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press
4. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls,” Haruki Murakami, Knopf
5. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press
6. “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny, Minotaur Books
7. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company
8. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
9. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
10. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural,” Robin Wall Kimmerer; John Burgoyne, Illustrator, Scribner
2. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press
3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company
4. “Field Notes from a Fungi Forager: An Illustrated Journey Through the World of Pacific Northwest Mushrooms,” Ashley Rodriguez; Libby England, Illustrator, Sasquatch Books
5. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown
6. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday
7. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
8. “Ingrained: The Making of a Craftsman,” Callum Robinson, Ecco
9. “What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts),” Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
10. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday