Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopDecember 29, 2024

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

2. “Wind and Truth,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor Books

3. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press

4. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls,” Haruki Murakami, Knopf

5. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

6. “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny, Minotaur Books

7. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company

8. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

9. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

10. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural,” Robin Wall Kimmerer; John Burgoyne, Illustrator, Scribner

2. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company

4. “Field Notes from a Fungi Forager: An Illustrated Journey Through the World of Pacific Northwest Mushrooms,” Ashley Rodriguez; Libby England, Illustrator, Sasquatch Books

5. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

6. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday

7. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

8. “Ingrained: The Making of a Craftsman,” Callum Robinson, Ecco

9. “What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts),” Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

10. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday

Related
The ScoopDec. 29
The little house that sat empty and alone is full once again
The ScoopDec. 29
40 Years Ago
The ScoopDec. 29
Looking back: top Tribune and Daily News photos of 2024
The ScoopDec. 29
20 Years Ago
Related
Badmouthing an ex is never a good idea
The ScoopDec. 29
Badmouthing an ex is never a good idea
The ScoopDec. 29
60 Years Ago
The ScoopDec. 29
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 29
Senior Calendar
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 22
Club Notes
Garden clubs around the region provided flowering of our towns
The ScoopDec. 22
Garden clubs around the region provided flowering of our towns
Mom makes huge error in exluding son’s stepchildren
The ScoopDec. 22
Mom makes huge error in exluding son’s stepchildren
I’ve been searching through the Christmas lost and found
The ScoopDec. 22
I’ve been searching through the Christmas lost and found
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy