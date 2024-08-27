Northwest Bestsellers

10. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

3. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday

4. “The Dog Who Followed the Moon: An Inspirational Story with Meditations on Life, Experience the Power of Love and Sacrifice,” James Norbury, William Morrow

5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery

7. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

8. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

9. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

10. “Ottolenghi Comfort: A Cookbook,” Yotam Ottolenghi, Ten Speed Press.