Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
2. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books
3. “Wind and Truth,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor Books
4. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
5. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press
6. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
7. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press
8. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
9. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls,” Haruki Murakami, Knopf
10. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner
2. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
3. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday
4. “The Dog Who Followed the Moon: An Inspirational Story with Meditations on Life, Experience the Power of Love and Sacrifice,” James Norbury, William Morrow
5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
7. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press
8. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
9. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown
10. “Ottolenghi Comfort: A Cookbook,” Yotam Ottolenghi, Ten Speed Press.