Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
2. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books
3. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
4. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company
5. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
6. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press
7. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
8. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books
9. “We Solve Murders,” Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
10. “The Empusium,” Olga Tokarczuk, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (Translation), Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
2. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown
3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown and Company
4. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House
5. “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty,” Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster
6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
7. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press
8. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means, M.D., and Calley Means, Avery
9. “What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures,” Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, One World
10. “Want: Sexual Fantasies,” Gillian Anderson, Abrams Press