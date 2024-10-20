Northwest Bestsellers

10. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” Amy Tan, Knopf

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

3. “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” Kamala Harris, Penguin

4. “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine,” Rashid Khalidi, Metropolitan Books

5. “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” Timothy Egan, Penguin

6. “Trail of the Lost: The Relentless Search to Bring Home the Missing Hikers of the Pacific Crest Trail,” Andrea Lankford, Hachette Books

7. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession,” Michael Finkel, Vintage

8. “All That the Rain Promises and More: A Hip Pocket Guide to Western Mushrooms,” David Arora, Ten Speed Press

9. “Inciting Joy: Essays,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books

10. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,” Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin