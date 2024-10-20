Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar and Straus and Giroux
2. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company
3. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books
4. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking
5. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
6. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
7. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
8. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
9. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press
10. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” Amy Tan, Knopf
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” Kamala Harris, Penguin
4. “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine,” Rashid Khalidi, Metropolitan Books
5. “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” Timothy Egan, Penguin
6. “Trail of the Lost: The Relentless Search to Bring Home the Missing Hikers of the Pacific Crest Trail,” Andrea Lankford, Hachette Books
7. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession,” Michael Finkel, Vintage
8. “All That the Rain Promises and More: A Hip Pocket Guide to Western Mushrooms,” David Arora, Ten Speed Press
9. “Inciting Joy: Essays,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
10. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,” Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin