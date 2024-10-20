Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopOctober 20, 2024

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar and Straus and Giroux

2. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company

3. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

4. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking

5. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

6. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper

7. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

8. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House

9. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

10. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” Amy Tan, Knopf

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

3. “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” Kamala Harris, Penguin

4. “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine,” Rashid Khalidi, Metropolitan Books

5. “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” Timothy Egan, Penguin

6. “Trail of the Lost: The Relentless Search to Bring Home the Missing Hikers of the Pacific Crest Trail,” Andrea Lankford, Hachette Books

7. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession,” Michael Finkel, Vintage

8. “All That the Rain Promises and More: A Hip Pocket Guide to Western Mushrooms,” David Arora, Ten Speed Press

9. “Inciting Joy: Essays,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books

10. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,” Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

Advertisement
Related
The ScoopOct. 20
20 Years Ago
The ScoopOct. 20
Top Ten
The ScoopOct. 20
Importance of trust between co-parents is paramount
The ScoopOct. 20
We hear the two sounds that follow natural disasters
Related
Our pumpkins deserve an apology and blue ribbons for effort
The ScoopOct. 20
Our pumpkins deserve an apology and blue ribbons for effort
PHOTOS: Dance, fellowship and fun
The ScoopOct. 20
PHOTOS: Dance, fellowship and fun
Beware of some of these seasonal plants around your pets
The ScoopOct. 20
Beware of some of these seasonal plants around your pets
Fall is a perfect time to plant a tree
The ScoopOct. 20
Fall is a perfect time to plant a tree
The ScoopOct. 20
60 Years Ago
The ScoopOct. 20
Club Notes
Once upon a time, somebody said yes
The ScoopOct. 13
Once upon a time, somebody said yes
Unraveling mysteries: Why do our dogs do the things they do?
The ScoopOct. 13
Unraveling mysteries: Why do our dogs do the things they do?
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy