PHOTOS: Exploring nuclear ground zero

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. — On July 16, 1945, before dawn, rain squalls and thunderstorms postponed the test of the world’s first atomic bomb for several hours at the Trinity Site in New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range. The test was a success and led to the end of World War II and the beginning of the nuclear age.

Seventy-nine years later, on Oct. 19, again at the range, before dawn, rain squalls and thunderstorms swept across hundreds of vehicles waiting in line at the base security checkpoint to visit the remote desert location, normally closed to the public. Those storms would track east and cause flooding and deaths in Roswell, N.M., but that’s a different story.

Once a year, the U.S. Army opens the active missile test range for visitors to this most exclusive national historic site. The open houses used to be held twice a year, but has been reduced to a single day in October because of budget constraints.