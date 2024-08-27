Ozempic may help battle drug and alcohol addiction

NEW YORK — Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, which also treat diabetes, may help users battling drug and alcohol abuse as well.

A study published in the Addiction medical journal Wednesday showed roughly 1.3 million subjects who struggled with substance abuse over an eight-year span were less likely to overindulge when taking such medications.

People addicted to alcohol who were prescribed medicines like Ozempic were 50% less likely to binge drink. Opioid users showed a 40% lower rate of overdoses.

Lead researcher Fares Qeadan from Loyola University Chicago told National Public Radio his findings exceeded expectations.