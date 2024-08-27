Sections
WireOctober 19, 2024

Ozempic may help battle drug and alcohol addiction

Study shows those with addictions using weight-loss medication were 50% less likely to binge drink and had a 40% lower rate of overdoses

Brian Niemietz New York Daily News
NEW YORK — Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, which also treat diabetes, may help users battling drug and alcohol abuse as well.

A study published in the Addiction medical journal Wednesday showed roughly 1.3 million subjects who struggled with substance abuse over an eight-year span were less likely to overindulge when taking such medications.

People addicted to alcohol who were prescribed medicines like Ozempic were 50% less likely to binge drink. Opioid users showed a 40% lower rate of overdoses.

Lead researcher Fares Qeadan from Loyola University Chicago told National Public Radio his findings exceeded expectations.

“While we hypothesized that these medications might impact cravings and reward-seeking behavior, the observed reduction in severe outcomes for individuals with opioid and alcohol use disorders suggests a broader, more protective effect than anticipated,” according to Qeadan.

Drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro effectively curb overeating by convincing their users’ bodies into feeling they’ve consumed enough food. Qeadan’s study indicates something similar could be happening for drug and alcohol users seeking intoxication.

“Although the results are promising, they highlight the need for further research, particularly prospective clinical trials, to validate these associations and understand the underlying mechanisms,” researchers concluded.

Qeadan’s team claims their findings make a case for “exploring existing drugs for new applications.”

