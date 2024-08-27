Patricia D. Shoemake

Patricia “Pat” Shoemake peacefully entered Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. She was born Dec. 16, 1939, to Henry and Mildred (Hayward) Shoemake in Lewiston.
Pat graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958 and later attended Northwest Nazarene College.
She was a devoted member of the Orchards Nazarene Church. She found joy while serving wherever she could. She was recognized with an Outstanding Christian Service Award for her dedication and faith.
Pat exemplified resilience and determination throughout her life. She worked in hotel hospitality for over 30 years, earning numerous awards for her exceptional work ethic and positive attitude.
Pat found happiness in simple pleasures, such as tending to her flower garden and spending time with her beloved cockatiel, Sammy. She cherished her weekly outings with her dear friend Mary Rotz, which often included lunch and leisurely drives around town to revisit familiar places.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mildred Shoemake, and her sister, Peggy. She is survived by cousins Todd (Robin) Hasse, Chris Hasse, as well as her loving friends Glenn and Mary Rotz.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a later date.