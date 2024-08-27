Patricia D. Shoemake

Patricia “Pat” Shoemake peacefully entered Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. She was born Dec. 16, 1939, to Henry and Mildred (Hayward) Shoemake in Lewiston.

Pat graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958 and later attended Northwest Nazarene College.

She was a devoted member of the Orchards Nazarene Church. She found joy while serving wherever she could. She was recognized with an Outstanding Christian Service Award for her dedication and faith.