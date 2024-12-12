Sections
The Region
The Trib
December 12, 2024

PRH now taking servations for annual gala

PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation is now taking reservations for its 18th Annual Gala.

The organization announced in a news release Wednesday the key fundraising event, presented by Avista, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center in Pullman.

The gala will begin with a social wine and beer tasting experience, followed by dinner and dancing to classic rock.

Tickets are $150 each and are available until Jan. 17. The funds raised will support the hospital’s patient care expansion project.

Registrations can be made online at pullmanregional.org/gala or by calling Stephanie Pierce at the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation office at (509) 332-2044.

The Tribune
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune
