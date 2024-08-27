Processing contentment

Recently a friend asked, “What makes you always so happy?”

“Hmm, I’ve never really thought about it, but happiness is so fleeting, maybe contented or satisfied is where I’m at,” I answered. But her question left me thinking about when my mind was quiet enough to notice small things like the steam from a hot cup of tea or the drop of water sliding down the side of the glass containing a cold beverage. Some of what follows are things that leave me with released tension, a sense of freedom or some still, childlike wonder.

1. The flicker of flames in a bonfire, gas fireplace or a lit candle, and the way shadows are cast in the glow.

2. Watching the shower of bronze and gold leaves fall to the earth in warm autumn winds.

3. Seeing the sky at dawn or the close of day as it changes from watercolor pastels to blazing orange and red, then back again to the rose and lavender hues as the sun disappears.

4. The sunshine settled on frost-coated shrubs, grass and trees that sparkle like jewels.

5. Road trips on the backroads where whitetail deer flag by, circling hawks dive at prey, where golden fields shimmer, or farmers are working to till, sow or harvest.

There are fragrances that I enjoy like the bath bomb in my tub, the stargazer lily, or roses in my garden, puppy breath, and the wafting scent of fresh bread or cinnamon rolls in the oven. There’s something special in the air when there’s freshly cut wood or coffee perking first thing in the morning. The smell of leather reminds me of childhood when Dad and I tooled pieces to lace together to make billfolds.