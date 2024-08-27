Processing contentment

Recently a friend asked, “What makes you always so happy?”
“Hmm, I’ve never really thought about it, but happiness is so fleeting, maybe contented or satisfied is where I’m at,” I answered. But her question left me thinking about when my mind was quiet enough to notice small things like the steam from a hot cup of tea or the drop of water sliding down the side of the glass containing a cold beverage. Some of what follows are things that leave me with released tension, a sense of freedom or some still, childlike wonder.
1. The flicker of flames in a bonfire, gas fireplace or a lit candle, and the way shadows are cast in the glow.
2. Watching the shower of bronze and gold leaves fall to the earth in warm autumn winds.
3. Seeing the sky at dawn or the close of day as it changes from watercolor pastels to blazing orange and red, then back again to the rose and lavender hues as the sun disappears.
4. The sunshine settled on frost-coated shrubs, grass and trees that sparkle like jewels.
5. Road trips on the backroads where whitetail deer flag by, circling hawks dive at prey, where golden fields shimmer, or farmers are working to till, sow or harvest.
There are fragrances that I enjoy like the bath bomb in my tub, the stargazer lily, or roses in my garden, puppy breath, and the wafting scent of fresh bread or cinnamon rolls in the oven. There’s something special in the air when there’s freshly cut wood or coffee perking first thing in the morning. The smell of leather reminds me of childhood when Dad and I tooled pieces to lace together to make billfolds.
Sounds that make me feel joyful include a child’s laughter, a rooster’s crow, noisy birds that wake me from deep sleep on a spring morning, geese honking as they fly in formation, songs with upbeat tempo and happy lyrics. The music from a pan flute always relaxes me.
I love a warm towel fresh from the dryer, a tiny dog on my lap, spending time with friends and loved ones and a big, long hug.
There’s a childlike sense of abandon when I hear the ocean’s roar, what looks like an endless expanse of water and sky and examining shells littered along the shore. A waterfall makes me want to explore. There’s something soothing about the sound of water.
Oh, and I love turtles. They’ve always fascinated me.
Seeing the valley from atop the Lewiston Hill or sliding into my own bed after an absence is always comforting.
The success of someone I’ve mentored makes me feel as though my contribution mattered. Giving always has its own reward. The things that make me content are rarely things I’ve bought or acquired. They don’t have a price, but they are priceless. There’s peace in knowing that prayer is powerful and answered.
What makes you feel the tension slip from your shoulders? Have you ever asked yourself what makes you feel content, satisfied, or happy? I’m just curious.
