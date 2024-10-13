Proposed railcar to Vegas may bring a swankier way to travel

One day in the late 2020s, if the people at Brightline West deliver on their promised fast train between Southern California and Las Vegas, you’ll be able to order a drink while rolling toward the Strip.

And apparently you’ll be sipping that drink in a railcar that may remind you of a spacecraft interior.

Brightline West, the rail company that has begun building a fast train between Southern California and Las Vegas and aims to be done in time for the 2028 Olympics, has awarded a construction contract and released a rendering of lounge car designs for the route.

Brightline West spokesperson Antonio Castelan said the passenger cars would be pet-friendly and feature charging ports at every seat, free Wi-Fi, storage for carry-ons and bikes, and restrooms providing “an innovative hands-free experience.”

From the renderings, it seems the lounges will be sleek and spare, perhaps a minimalist design to match the desert blurring by outside.

“With bold fuchsia interiors and a luxurious vibe, it’s the perfect space to kick back, pop some champagne, and enjoy the ride from Vegas to California in style,” the company suggested in a recent post on X. (Responses included a brief debate over the definition of “bold fuchsia.”)

Production of the train cars is to begin in 2026 at a Siemens Mobility facility in Horseheads, N.Y.