Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopNovember 3, 2024

Protect those fall-planted bulbs over winter

There are a variety of ways to keep outdoor critters from dining on them and extreme cold from damaging them

Commentary by Jessica Damiano
story image illustation
This Oct. 19, 2024, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows garlic bulbs in planting holes in a Long Island, N.Y., garden. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
This Oct. 19, 2024, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows garlic bulbs in planting holes in a Long Island, N.Y., garden. (Jessica Damiano via AP)AP Jessica Damiano
This Oct. 21, 2024, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows bird netting installed over a garden bed on Long Island, N.Y. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
This Oct. 21, 2024, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows bird netting installed over a garden bed on Long Island, N.Y. (Jessica Damiano via AP)AP Jessica Damiano
This Oct. 16, 2024, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows the application of straw mulch over a newly planted garlic bed. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
This Oct. 16, 2024, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows the application of straw mulch over a newly planted garlic bed. (Jessica Damiano via AP)AP Jessica Damiano
This Oct. 21, 2024, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows the papery skins of garlic bulbs sitting in a garden bed on Long Island, N.Y. Such debris should be removed to avoid attracting hungry wildlife. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
This Oct. 21, 2024, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows the papery skins of garlic bulbs sitting in a garden bed on Long Island, N.Y. Such debris should be removed to avoid attracting hungry wildlife. (Jessica Damiano via AP)AP Jessica Damiano
This Oct. 21, 2024, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows a garden bed littered with the papery skins of garlic bulbs in a newly planted Long Island, N.Y., garden. Such debris should be removed to avoid attracting hungry wildlife. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
This Oct. 21, 2024, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows a garden bed littered with the papery skins of garlic bulbs in a newly planted Long Island, N.Y., garden. Such debris should be removed to avoid attracting hungry wildlife. (Jessica Damiano via AP)AP Jessica Damiano

I planted my garlic last week, and after tucking the 30 plump cloves into their bed, my thoughts turned to protecting them from freezing temperatures and stealth animals that dig them up every year and leave them on the soil surface to mock me.

So, this year, I laid bird netting over the soil (chicken wire would work, too, perhaps better, but I used what I had). Then, I covered the whole thing with about 4 inches of straw.

This is good practice for protecting any bulbs you plant, especially those deemed more gastronomically enticing to wildlife than garlic, like tulips and crocuses.

Protect those bulbs

Chicken wire and netting serve as physical barriers that deter digging while allowing sunlight and water to reach the soil. Use landscape pins, stakes or stones to hold it in place or attach its outer edges to the wood frame of a raised bed with nails or a staple gun. You can remove it in spring, but this isn’t necessary; shoots and stems will find their way through the openings as they grow.

Straw is a beneficial mulch material that helps regulate soil temperatures, prevents bulbs and plant crowns from lifting out of the ground during the freeze-thaw cycles of winter, adds nutrients to the soil as it decomposes and helps to retain moisture. It also cuts down on premature sprouting during winter warm spells.

Straw, not hay

Do not use hay, which is grown as animal feed and, as you know, is for horses. It also contains tall grass, alfalfa, clover or other seed heads that would sprout along with your bulb plants and make a mess of your garden come spring.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Straw, the stalk of a grain crop that remains after the seeds have been harvested, is supposed to be free of seeds. Still, you might find yourself pulling up a few wheat seedlings, but that would be more manageable than a hay-induced fever dream.

Straw is also less likely to contain pesticides and herbicides, which could harm your plants. Seek out products that are labeled as organic or at least free of pesticides.

Bales sold as Halloween decorations can be made of either hay or straw. You may be able to determine the difference on sight (hay is greenish; straw is yellowish-beige), but it’s unlikely you’ll be able to confirm whether they are organic, free of pesticides or even where they came from. In addition, they might harbor mold or fungal diseases.

I wouldn’t recommend using decorative bales made of either material in the garden, especially around edible plants, but they certainly can be repurposed in chicken coops or to cover dirt walkways, which can get muddy if left bare.

Best fertilizers

Avoid fertilizing bulbs with bone meal, blood meal, fish emulsion or other smelly amendments that could attract hungry critters. And clean up any papery bulb skins from the soil surface that would otherwise serve as a GPS to the buffet line.

Many wildlife repellents deter squirrels, rabbits, chipmunks and other critters from digging up bulbs, but they must be applied repeatedly and I, for one, will not be found spraying my soil in the dead of winter.

Some repellents can be used to treat bulbs before planting, but they, too, eventually wear off. However, in the absence of a physical barrier, which is my gold standard, repellents can be effective if you are diligent.

Damiano writes regularly about gardening for The Associated Press. She may be contacted at jessica@jessicadamiano.com.

Advertisement
Related
The ScoopNov. 3
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 3
Of mice and men ... and women and grandmas
The ScoopNov. 3
60 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 3
Co-parents can learn to put the children first on Halloween
Related
Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions
The ScoopNov. 3
Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions
What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers
The ScoopNov. 3
What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers
PHOTOS: Autumnal Bright colors paint the trees
The ScoopNov. 3
PHOTOS: Autumnal Bright colors paint the trees
The ScoopNov. 3
Senior Calendar
The ScoopNov. 3
20 Years Ago
In a tale, when death arrives as a dog, it must be spooky season
The ScoopOct. 27
In a tale, when death arrives as a dog, it must be spooky season
Top Ten
The ScoopOct. 27
Top Ten
PHOTOS: Exploring nuclear ground zero
The ScoopOct. 27
PHOTOS: Exploring nuclear ground zero
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy