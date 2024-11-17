Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 17, 2024

Pullman boy, 13, dies in Saturday morning crash north of Rosalia

Wreck involved a semitruck and four other vehicles

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation
Map generated with Google Maps

A 13-year-old Pullman boy died in a five-vehicle pileup crash Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 195 north of Rosalia.

Zion Bischoff died at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol distributed Saturday evening.

According to WSP, a semitruck lost control on the icy roadway and jackknifed across the northbound lanes. This caused four other cars to collide, including a car that was parked along the shoulder of the highway.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Zion Bischoff and Pullman resident Stephen Bischoff, 44, were in a vehicle that collided with the semitruck. Stephen Bischoff, the driver, is still being treated at Sacred Heart, according to family members.

Deary resident Garrett Stricklin, 22, was also involved in the crash. He was not injured.

There were no other injuries, according to WSP.

U.S. 195 was blocked for much of the day Saturday. A detour was put in place before the main highway was reopened Saturday evening.

Related
Local NewsNov. 17
Moscow murders: Still not settled
Local NewsNov. 17
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Two years later, reflecting on the...
Local NewsNov. 17
Exploring the opportunities and dangers of AI
Local NewsNov. 17
Area Support Groups
Related
Medicaid assistance program to expire amid fraud worries
Local NewsNov. 17
Medicaid assistance program to expire amid fraud worries
Hometown Business Food Drive planned this week in Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow
Local NewsNov. 17
Hometown Business Food Drive planned this week in Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow
Kohberger’s team files motion to suppress pivotal evidence
Local NewsNov. 16
Kohberger’s team files motion to suppress pivotal evidence
St. Joe’s nurses to get raises with new contract
Local NewsNov. 16
St. Joe’s nurses to get raises with new contract
Regents raise WSU tuition by max amount
Local NewsNov. 16
Regents raise WSU tuition by max amount
Spokane man pleads guilty to Farmington burglary
Local NewsNov. 16
Spokane man pleads guilty to Farmington burglary
Firefighters’ union, city of Lewiston at odds
Local NewsNov. 16
Firefighters’ union, city of Lewiston at odds
Garfield teenager arrested for allegedly making ‘swatting’ calls
Local NewsNov. 15
Garfield teenager arrested for allegedly making ‘swatting’ calls
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy