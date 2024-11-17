Pullman boy, 13, dies in Saturday morning crash north of Rosalia

A 13-year-old Pullman boy died in a five-vehicle pileup crash Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 195 north of Rosalia.
Zion Bischoff died at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol distributed Saturday evening.
According to WSP, a semitruck lost control on the icy roadway and jackknifed across the northbound lanes. This caused four other cars to collide, including a car that was parked along the shoulder of the highway.
Zion Bischoff and Pullman resident Stephen Bischoff, 44, were in a vehicle that collided with the semitruck. Stephen Bischoff, the driver, is still being treated at Sacred Heart, according to family members.
Deary resident Garrett Stricklin, 22, was also involved in the crash. He was not injured.
There were no other injuries, according to WSP.
U.S. 195 was blocked for much of the day Saturday. A detour was put in place before the main highway was reopened Saturday evening.