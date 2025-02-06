The city of Pullman announced in a news release Tuesday that city councilors will begin their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 instead of its regular 7 p.m. time. The council meets at City Hall in the Council Chambers, located at 190 SE Crestview St. in Pullman.

The council discussed changing its regular council meeting time last month. Councilors adopted a resolution to start meetings at 5:30 p.m. for a three-month trial period that lasts until April 30.

Councilors will discuss changing the meeting time more permanently at a future date.