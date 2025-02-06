Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months

Anonymous Author
story image illustation

The Pullman City Council will be testing an earlier start time for the next three months.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The city of Pullman announced in a news release Tuesday that city councilors will begin their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 instead of its regular 7 p.m. time. The council meets at City Hall in the Council Chambers, located at 190 SE Crestview St. in Pullman.

The council discussed changing its regular council meeting time last month. Councilors adopted a resolution to start meetings at 5:30 p.m. for a three-month trial period that lasts until April 30.

Councilors will discuss changing the meeting time more permanently at a future date.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 6
Tribe talks to county about gaming
Local NewsFeb. 6
Study: Breaching wouldn’t affect river’s water withdrawal
Local NewsFeb. 6
Change on the horizon for BDL
Local NewsFeb. 6
Bill making abortion a murder won’t see a future
Related
Snow comes calling
Local NewsFeb. 6
Snow comes calling
Addiction support service coming to Pullman
Local NewsFeb. 6
Addiction support service coming to Pullman
Clarkston police arrest man in sting operation
Local NewsFeb. 6
Clarkston police arrest man in sting operation
Woman sentenced for dog-related burglary
Local NewsFeb. 6
Woman sentenced for dog-related burglary
Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months
Local NewsFeb. 6
Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months
Committee advances bill to aid the disabled
Local NewsFeb. 6
Committee advances bill to aid the disabled
Lewiston police to hold its Police Citizens Academy
Local NewsFeb. 6
Lewiston police to hold its Police Citizens Academy
Funding freeze ices Head Start programs
Local NewsFeb. 6
Funding freeze ices Head Start programs
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy