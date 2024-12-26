Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 26, 2024

Pullman man in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning

No arrests have been made, according to Pullman police

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Police tape hangs between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman on Thursday morning. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.
Police tape hangs between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman on Thursday morning. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — A 28-year-old Pullman man is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning, according to the Pullman Police Department.

No arrests have been made. The police reported the "shooting appears to be an isolated incident" and there is no known threat to the community, according to a news release.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Pullman police and fire personnel were called to the 800 block of NE California Street at a bit after 3 a.m. Thursday for a "reported medical problem," according to the news release. They found the man unresponsive and he was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.

Anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area of the incident is asked to contact the Pullman Police Department at (509) 334-0802.

Related
Local NewsDec. 26
Jury duty: Understanding a cornerstone of the U.S. justice s...
Local NewsDec. 26
High winds likely in the area today
Local NewsDec. 26
Happenings
Local NewsDec. 25
Weather service warns of high winds Thursday
Related
Siblings in the service
Local NewsDec. 25
Siblings in the service
They’re all about giving
Local NewsDec. 25
They’re all about giving
Legal notices once again under scrutiny
Local NewsDec. 24
Legal notices once again under scrutiny
Johnson casts decisive vote for tiny homes
Local NewsDec. 24
Johnson casts decisive vote for tiny homes
Power outage affects 600 Pullman customers
Local NewsDec. 24
Power outage affects 600 Pullman customers
Man taken to hospital after Pullman stabbing early Saturday
Local NewsDec. 24
Man taken to hospital after Pullman stabbing early Saturday
State workers: We need a raise
Local NewsDec. 24
State workers: We need a raise
Brazilians mull offer for Clearwater Paper's pulp and paperboard operations
Local NewsDec. 24
Brazilians mull offer for Clearwater Paper's pulp and paperboard operations
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy