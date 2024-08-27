Sections
Local NewsFebruary 26, 2025

Pullman Regional Hospital welcomes chief nursing officer Tammy Needham

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital has welcomed its new chief nursing officer.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday Tammy Needham was selected for the role.

Needham has more than 20 years of health care leadership experience in nursing and hospital administration. She comes from Island Health Hospital in Anacortes, Wash., where she held the position of chief clinical officer.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a Master of Science in nursing and a doctor’s degree in nursing practice from Capella University. Needham also has a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification, a Nurse Executive Advanced Certification and a Managing Clinical Excellence Certification.

Her clinical experience includes ICU nursing, emergency department nursing, adult and pediatric critical care flight and ground transport nursing, as well as experience as a clinical documentation specialist.

