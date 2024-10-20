Our pumpkins deserve an apology and blue ribbons for effort

Lee and I harvested and weighed my pumpkin crop last weekend, which was about 10 days earlier than usual. If they’d had a little more time to finish growing, I’m sure each pumpkin would have packed on at least 20 more pounds.

Even with the early harvest, though, the future jack-o’-lanterns racked up an incredible 1,857 total. I’ll add a small detail here: Our tabletop scale measures the weight of letters and small parcels for postage, so I’m talking about 1,857 ounces, not pounds. The sad truth is the 29 pumpkins weighed 116 pounds — total. That’s an average of four pounds each. The heaviest (and I use the adjective loosely) was an 8½-pound Mellow Yellow, and the smallest was a miniature two-ounce Rembrandt.

In 2022, a photo of my 363-pound pumpkin crop appeared on the front page of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. That photo marked the highlight of my patchy career as an impetuous gardener. Last year the harvest topped out at 303 pounds, with enough hefty pumpkins to give to our family for Halloween carving, donate to our church’s fall festival, and display my favorites on our front porch and down the front steps. But “hey, no pressure, guys,” I told the new crop of seedlings in early June, before I planted them into three raised beds.

The plants struggled all the way through the growing season, although Lee watered them every evening with a network of soaker hoses. Their failure to thrive was my fault. Even the hardiest plants can’t develop strong root systems if they have to push their way up through dry, rock-hard soil. Lee normally spades and loosens the dirt in our 8x16-foot raised bed before I start planting. This year he was recovering from a severe fall that damaged ligaments in his shoulder, so I took up the garden spade.