Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
StoriesMarch 9, 2025

Rachel Louise (Stalnaker) Claar

story image illustation
story image illustation

Rachel, childhood nickname “Cookie”, was born in 1941 to Edna and Lloyd Stalnaker in Orofino. She passed away Thursday, March 6, 2025.

She graduated from Grangeville High School in 1959 and married Willis Claar in 1960. From racing snowmobiles to shooting trap, being a homemaker and assisting Willis in many of his jobs including: long-haul semi-truck driving, co-owning a chip truck company, forklift operator, backhoe operator, fire watch, flagger and even enjoyed a brief stint in NASCAR security.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Rachel’s hobbies included: antique/thrift shopping, playing cards and games, ATV riding, camping, fishing and navigating the rapids on the Snake and Salmon Rivers while Willis piloted the jet boat. Rachel was a proud sister of the Rebekahs. She enjoyed horseback riding trips into the Seven Devils and RV trips to Arizona and Mexico.

Rachel is survived by her husband of 65 years, Willis Claar, daughters Laurie (Dale) Franzen and Sonya (Rob) Claar Tee along with granddaughters Rachel, Shelby, Autumn and Lauren as well as her great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Tom and Eugene (Babe) Stalnaker.

Rachel was always ready to go on any adventure at the drop of a hat. She was fearless and was a great example of living life to the fullest. Now, she is off to her next great adventure.

Related
StoriesMar. 9
Elizabeth Q. South
StoriesMar. 7
Sports log
StoriesFeb. 1
Carl Alva Batterton, 1930-2025
StoriesJan. 19
Wilbur Eugene Sellman Jr.
Related
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps alive hopes of keeping his job on PGA Tour
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps alive hopes of keeping his job on PGA Tour
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy